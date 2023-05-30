No matter how cynical the overall market is, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) performance over the last week is recorded -6.60%

On May 26, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) opened at $5.40, lower -4.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.66 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.47. Price fluctuations for GFAI have ranged from $3.81 to $36.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.80% at the time writing. With a float of $6.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 334.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.56. Second resistance stands at $5.89. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.46.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are currently 6,496K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,480 K according to its annual income of -18,560 K.