Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Newmont Corporation (NEM) performance over the last week is recorded -6.83%

Analyst Insights

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $41.18, up 0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.28 and dropped to $40.33 before settling in for the closing price of $40.64. Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has traded in a range of $37.45-$70.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.80%. With a float of $792.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $794.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +13.57, and the pretax margin is -0.43.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Newmont Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 525,360. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $47.76, taking the stock ownership to the 300,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 3,000 for $47.76, making the entire transaction worth $143,280. This insider now owns 81,751 shares in total.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.84 while generating a return on equity of -2.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Looking closely at Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), its last 5-days average volume was 8.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.08. However, in the short run, Newmont Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.20. Second resistance stands at $41.71. The third major resistance level sits at $42.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.30.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.30 billion has total of 794,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,915 M in contrast with the sum of -429,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,679 M and last quarter income was 351,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) drop of -4.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.54, soaring 2.81% from the previous trading...
Read more

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) kicked off at the price of $20.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
May 26, 2023, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) trading session started at the price of $21.16, that was 0.10% jump from the session before....
Read more

Yext Inc. (YEXT) soared 3.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On May 26, 2023, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) opened at $8.42, higher 3.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.