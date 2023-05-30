No matter how cynical the overall market is Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) performance over the last week is recorded 34.96%

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.19, soaring 63.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Within the past 52 weeks, PRST’s price has moved between $1.23 and $10.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.10%. With a float of $32.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 110 employees.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Presto Automation Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 18,569. In this transaction CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 5,627 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 21,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for $3.44, making the entire transaction worth $31,569. This insider now owns 21,598 shares in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) raw stochastic average was set at 59.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 239.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 231.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.35 in the near term. At $5.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.61.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 113.91 million based on 51,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,912 K and income totals -90 K. The company made 6,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.