No matter how cynical the overall market is QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) performance over the last week is recorded 4.24%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $104.94, soaring 6.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.28 and dropped to $104.82 before settling in for the closing price of $104.02. Within the past 52 weeks, QCOM’s price has moved between $101.47 and $156.66.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 310,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $124.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $124.05, making the entire transaction worth $310,132. This insider now owns 4,605 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.15) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.24 million. That was better than the volume of 7.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.36. However, in the short run, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.81. Second resistance stands at $115.28. The third major resistance level sits at $119.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.89.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 115.88 billion based on 1,114,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 44,200 M and income totals 12,936 M. The company made 9,275 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,704 M in sales during its previous quarter.