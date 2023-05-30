No matter how cynical the overall market is, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) performance over the last week is recorded -1.68%

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.59, soaring 3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.575 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Within the past 52 weeks, VNET’s price has moved between $2.53 and $6.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 15.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -261.40%. With a float of $124.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3293 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.15, operating margin of +0.87, and the pretax margin is -8.92.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 13.33%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -10.98 while generating a return on equity of -11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Looking closely at VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, VNET Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.74. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.39.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 376.99 million based on 148,074K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,024 M and income totals -112,500 K. The company made 252,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.