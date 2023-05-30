Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is expecting 17.75% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.133, soaring 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.138 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, NVOS’s price has moved between $0.10 and $2.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -526.30%. With a float of $11.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 115 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.97 million, its volume of 8.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1311, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4348. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1393 in the near term. At $0.1427, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1473. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1313, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1233.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.40 million based on 144,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,740 K and income totals -32,850 K. The company made 3,419 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,935 K in sales during its previous quarter.