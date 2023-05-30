Now that Alteryx Inc.’s volume has hit 2.78 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) stock priced at $37.10, down -3.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.5099 and dropped to $35.81 before settling in for the closing price of $37.24. AYX’s price has ranged from $34.70 to $70.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 45.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -73.80%. With a float of $60.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.12, operating margin of -30.08, and the pretax margin is -36.68.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Alteryx Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 294,615. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $65.47, taking the stock ownership to the 6,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s President & CRO sold 6,500 for $44.10, making the entire transaction worth $286,650. This insider now owns 105,793 shares in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -37.24 while generating a return on equity of -110.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 98.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alteryx Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.96 in the near term. At $38.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.56.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.62 billion, the company has a total of 70,450K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 855,350 K while annual income is -318,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 199,090 K while its latest quarter income was -89,040 K.