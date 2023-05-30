Now that ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 26, 2023, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) trading session started at the price of $0.1963, that was -10.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1999 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. A 52-week range for ATIP has been $0.19 – $2.26.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.40%. With a float of $201.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.92 million.

In an organization with 5700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.86, operating margin of -8.41, and the pretax margin is -85.20.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 7,162. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 30,476 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 560,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief People Officer bought 45,000 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $24,615. This insider now owns 133,652 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -77.46 while generating a return on equity of -142.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2637, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5562. However, in the short run, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1921. Second resistance stands at $0.2109. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1622, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1511. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1323.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

There are 207,384K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.25 million. As of now, sales total 635,670 K while income totals -492,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 166,930 K while its last quarter net income were -26,270 K.