Now that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 7.3 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) stock priced at $2.40, down -2.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.32 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. BBAI’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $6.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.50%. With a float of $24.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 649 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -32.37, and the pretax margin is -79.60.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.75%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,352,029. In this transaction Director of this company sold 960,012 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 103,797,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 339,060 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $817,135. This insider now owns 104,757,972 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.49 while generating a return on equity of -288.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

The latest stats from [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.61 million was inferior to 10.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 275.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 342.89 million, the company has a total of 142,888K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 155,010 K while annual income is -121,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,150 K while its latest quarter income was -26,210 K.