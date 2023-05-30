Now that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s volume has hit 1.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $12.10, up 3.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.61 and dropped to $12.00 before settling in for the closing price of $12.06. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has traded in a range of $5.44-$28.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.97 million.

In an organization with 125 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 40,732. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,104 shares at a rate of $13.12, taking the stock ownership to the 1,179,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s COO, CFO and Secretary sold 955 for $13.12, making the entire transaction worth $12,532. This insider now owns 264,798 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.16. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.72. Second resistance stands at $12.97. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 887.24 million has total of 73,573K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -142,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -42,390 K.