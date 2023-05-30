Now that LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.27, soaring 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.475 and dropped to $4.0439 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. Within the past 52 weeks, LL’s price has moved between $2.75 and $12.52.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -129.60%. With a float of $28.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.72 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.12, operating margin of -0.18, and the pretax margin is -1.22.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 65,391. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,635 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,625 shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1.09 while generating a return on equity of -4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Trading Performance Indicators

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s (LL) raw stochastic average was set at 41.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. However, in the short run, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.61. Second resistance stands at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.75.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 129.92 million based on 30,496K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,111 M and income totals -12,080 K. The company made 240,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.