Now that Southwestern Energy Company’s volume has hit 14.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 26, 2023, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) opened at $5.11, lower -2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.13 and dropped to $4.97 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Price fluctuations for SWN have ranged from $4.57 to $9.87 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 36.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1118 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.13, operating margin of +49.20, and the pretax margin is +12.66.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +12.33 while generating a return on equity of 53.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

The latest stats from [Southwestern Energy Company, SWN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.37 million was inferior to 24.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,101,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,002 M according to its annual income of 1,849 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,118 M and its income totaled 1,939 M.