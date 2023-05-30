Now that Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s volume has hit 2.43 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 26, 2023, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) opened at $16.21, higher 1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.565 and dropped to $15.53 before settling in for the closing price of $16.18. Price fluctuations for NOVA have ranged from $12.46 to $31.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 48.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.40% at the time writing. With a float of $105.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.46, operating margin of -17.77, and the pretax margin is -22.66.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunnova Energy International Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 124.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 143,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.37, taking the stock ownership to the 83,689 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s insider bought 600 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $9,348. This insider now owns 293,325 shares in total.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -28.98 while generating a return on equity of -13.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.85 in the near term. At $17.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.78.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Key Stats

There are currently 116,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 557,690 K according to its annual income of -161,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,700 K and its income totaled -81,080 K.