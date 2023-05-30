Now that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s volume has hit 2.49 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 26, 2023, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) trading session started at the price of $30.37, that was 3.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.85 and dropped to $30.07 before settling in for the closing price of $30.18. A 52-week range for URBN has been $18.20 – $32.46.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.80%. With a float of $60.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.90, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 37.33%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 423,045. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 16,116 shares at a rate of $26.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Co-President & COO sold 42,000 for $27.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,145,760. This insider now owns 2,361 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.21% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.09 in the near term. At $32.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.53.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

There are 92,587K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.79 billion. As of now, sales total 4,795 M while income totals 159,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,385 M while its last quarter net income were 31,460 K.