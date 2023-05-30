OKTA (Okta Inc.) climbed 4.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $84.57, up 4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.76 and dropped to $84.45 before settling in for the closing price of $84.57. Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has traded in a range of $44.12-$111.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 48.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.00%. With a float of $152.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.61, operating margin of -41.77, and the pretax margin is -43.11.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Okta Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 7,599. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $75.99, taking the stock ownership to the 601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,117 for $82.48, making the entire transaction worth $257,085. This insider now owns 22,813 shares in total.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -43.86 while generating a return on equity of -14.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 217.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Looking closely at Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.20. However, in the short run, Okta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.76. Second resistance stands at $91.41. The third major resistance level sits at $94.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.14.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.73 billion has total of 161,288K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,858 M in contrast with the sum of -815,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 510,210 K and last quarter income was -152,920 K.