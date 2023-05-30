Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 549,790 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock priced at $56.27, down -3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.61 and dropped to $54.42 before settling in for the closing price of $56.78. OLLI’s price has ranged from $44.72 to $72.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.50%. With a float of $57.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +7.76, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 102,238. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,592 shares at a rate of $64.22, taking the stock ownership to the 57,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $58.52, making the entire transaction worth $175,560. This insider now owns 610 shares in total.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to -3.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

The latest stats from [Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., OLLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was superior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.39. The third major resistance level sits at $58.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.51 billion, the company has a total of 61,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,827 M while annual income is 102,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 549,790 K while its latest quarter income was 53,090 K.