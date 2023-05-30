On Holding AG (ONON) is -9.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.97, soaring 3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.78 and dropped to $26.57 before settling in for the closing price of $26.65. Within the past 52 weeks, ONON’s price has moved between $15.44 and $34.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.60%. With a float of $189.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1701 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.77, operating margin of +6.96, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.16%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

On Holding AG (ONON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30 and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) saw its 5-day average volume 4.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 59.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.96 in the near term. At $28.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.06. The third support level lies at $25.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.46 billion based on 627,414K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,281 M and income totals 60,460 K. The company made 454,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 47,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.