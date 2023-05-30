Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) kicked off at the price of $0.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) stock priced at $0.2292, up 9.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.234 and dropped to $0.191 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. ONCR’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $1.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.80%. With a float of $23.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.98 million.

The firm has a total of 64 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Oncorus Inc. is 12.69%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 37,495. In this transaction Possible Member of 10% Group of this company sold 138,872 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 284,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Possible Member of 10% Group sold 141,753 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $36,856. This insider now owns 299,917 shares in total.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -81.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oncorus Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oncorus Inc., ONCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Oncorus Inc.’s (ONCR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3171, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5743. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2388. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2579. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2818. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1958, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1719. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1528.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.19 million, the company has a total of 26,095K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -77,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -30,899 K.