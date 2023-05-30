Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.70%

On May 26, 2023, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) opened at $9.67, higher 4.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.09 and dropped to $9.60 before settling in for the closing price of $9.64. Price fluctuations for ORC have ranged from $7.77 to $15.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.10% at the time writing. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.49 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.91, operating margin of -1798.73, and the pretax margin is -2362.89.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -2362.89 while generating a return on equity of -42.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

The latest stats from [Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was superior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.41. The third major resistance level sits at $10.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.43. The third support level lies at $9.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

There are currently 39,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 377.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 144,630 K according to its annual income of -258,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,010 K and its income totaled 3,530 K.