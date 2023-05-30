Search
Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is -12.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) stock priced at $21.11, up 3.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.725 and dropped to $21.01 before settling in for the closing price of $21.02. PARR’s price has ranged from $13.72 to $30.49 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 24.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 535.90%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1397 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.42, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 59,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.85, taking the stock ownership to the 38,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $212,100. This insider now owns 18,925 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 535.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

The latest stats from [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was inferior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.19. The third major resistance level sits at $22.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.76. The third support level lies at $20.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 61,039K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,322 M while annual income is 364,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,685 M while its latest quarter income was 237,890 K.

