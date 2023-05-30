Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is 33.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On May 26, 2023, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) opened at $8.16, higher 27.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.92 and dropped to $7.32 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Price fluctuations for PDSB have ranged from $2.89 to $13.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.10% at the time writing. With a float of $24.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.43 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.80. However, in the short run, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.21. Second resistance stands at $9.87. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. The third support level lies at $6.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Key Stats

There are currently 30,824K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 207.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -40,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,660 K.

