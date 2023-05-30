Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is expecting -46.75% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.00, plunging -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.88 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Within the past 52 weeks, PTON’s price has moved between $6.62 and $17.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 74.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.80%. With a float of $310.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.43 million.

The firm has a total of 6195 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.81, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -78.39.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc. is 2.28%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 180,596. In this transaction Chief Content Officer of this company sold 24,857 shares at a rate of $7.27, taking the stock ownership to the 37,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 13,650 for $7.27, making the entire transaction worth $99,171. This insider now owns 7,212 shares in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -78.94 while generating a return on equity of -240.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Peloton Interactive Inc., PTON], we can find that recorded value of 8.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 2.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.18. The third major resistance level sits at $7.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.59.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.48 billion based on 354,338K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,582 M and income totals -2,828 M. The company made 748,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -275,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.