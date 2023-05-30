Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) average volume reaches $22.25M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.89, soaring 1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.04 and dropped to $11.79 before settling in for the closing price of $11.75. Within the past 52 weeks, PBR’s price has moved between $8.88 and $16.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45149 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.25, operating margin of +43.25, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Looking closely at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days average volume was 14.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.86. However, in the short run, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.08. Second resistance stands at $12.18. The third major resistance level sits at $12.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.58.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 73.10 billion based on 6,522,101K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 124,474 M and income totals 36,623 M. The company made 26,771 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,341 M in sales during its previous quarter.