Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 18.71 million

On May 26, 2023, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) opened at $8.41, lower -1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.435 and dropped to $8.0726 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Price fluctuations for PLUG have ranged from $7.39 to $31.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.60% at the time writing. With a float of $523.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $589.21 million.

The firm has a total of 3353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plug Power Inc., PLUG], we can find that recorded value of 24.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 19.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.61. The third major resistance level sits at $8.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.71.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

There are currently 600,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 701,440 K according to its annual income of -724,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210,290 K and its income totaled -206,560 K.