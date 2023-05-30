Quantum Corporation (QMCO) 20 Days SMA touches 20.00%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2023, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) opened at $1.04, higher 17.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for QMCO have ranged from $0.86 to $2.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -5.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.70% at the time writing. With a float of $100.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 905 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.44, operating margin of -3.48, and the pretax margin is -8.30.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 29,372. In this transaction SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of this company sold 30,915 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 244,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy sold 863 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,200. This insider now owns 274,961 shares in total.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -50.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum Corporation (QMCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Looking closely at Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Corporation’s (QMCO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9958, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2627. However, in the short run, Quantum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2333. Second resistance stands at $1.2967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9133.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Key Stats

There are currently 105,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 105.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 372,830 K according to its annual income of -32,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,200 K and its income totaled -2,170 K.