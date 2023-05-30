Realty Income Corporation (O) last year’s performance of -15.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 26, 2023, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) opened at $58.55, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.85 and dropped to $58.22 before settling in for the closing price of $58.44. Price fluctuations for O have ranged from $55.50 to $75.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 22.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.90% at the time writing. With a float of $626.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $660.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 391 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.27, operating margin of +32.65, and the pretax margin is +27.45.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,738,118. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 26,600 shares at a rate of $65.34, taking the stock ownership to the 41,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $67.97, making the entire transaction worth $475,790. This insider now owns 10,090 shares in total.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +26.01 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.62% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Realty Income Corporation (O). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Looking closely at Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), its last 5-days average volume was 3.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.75. However, in the short run, Realty Income Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.93. Second resistance stands at $59.21. The third major resistance level sits at $59.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.67.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

There are currently 673,222K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,344 M according to its annual income of 869,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 944,400 K and its income totaled 225,020 K.