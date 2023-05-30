Recent developments with Canaan Inc. (CAN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.24 cents.

On May 26, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) opened at $2.45, lower -26.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4701 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. Price fluctuations for CAN have ranged from $1.87 to $4.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 27.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.70% at the time writing. With a float of $166.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 541 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

The latest stats from [Canaan Inc., CAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.79 million was superior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6556, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8905. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2901. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.6901. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9102. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4499. The third support level lies at $1.0499 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,502K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 482.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 634,880 K according to its annual income of 70,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 36,710 K and its income totaled -98,640 K.