Recent developments with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.04 cents.

May 26, 2023, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) trading session started at the price of $10.41, that was 5.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.83 and dropped to $10.37 before settling in for the closing price of $10.24. A 52-week range for SBS has been $7.24 – $11.71.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.40%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12211 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.06, operating margin of +20.88, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

The latest stats from [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.12. The third major resistance level sits at $11.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.20. The third support level lies at $10.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are 683,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.97 billion. As of now, sales total 4,272 M while income totals 604,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,097 M while its last quarter net income were 143,840 K.