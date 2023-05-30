Search
Recent developments with NOV Inc. (NOV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.90 cents.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.42, plunging -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.47 and dropped to $14.84 before settling in for the closing price of $15.22. Within the past 52 weeks, NOV’s price has moved between $13.98 and $24.83.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 160.70%. With a float of $390.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.32, operating margin of +3.53, and the pretax margin is +3.29.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NOV Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 452,919. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,681 shares at a rate of $21.90, taking the stock ownership to the 46,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s VP, Corp. Controller, CAO sold 9,607 for $21.86, making the entire transaction worth $210,019. This insider now owns 84,600 shares in total.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Trading Performance Indicators

NOV Inc. (NOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOV Inc. (NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) saw its 5-day average volume 4.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, NOV Inc.’s (NOV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.40 in the near term. At $15.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.49. The third support level lies at $14.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.99 billion based on 393,725K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,237 M and income totals 155,000 K. The company made 1,962 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 126,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

