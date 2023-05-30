Recent developments with Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.64 cents.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) stock priced at $4.66, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. MCRB’s price has ranged from $2.50 to $9.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -26.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -223.70%. With a float of $116.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.86 million.

In an organization with 431 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -66.29, operating margin of -3443.97, and the pretax margin is -3509.50.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 36,527. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,038 shares at a rate of $5.19, taking the stock ownership to the 59,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s insider sold 5,012 for $7.93, making the entire transaction worth $39,745. This insider now owns 46,734 shares in total.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3509.50 while generating a return on equity of -351.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -223.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 117.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. However, in the short run, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.86. The third major resistance level sits at $4.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. The third support level lies at $4.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 597.30 million, the company has a total of 127,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,130 K while annual income is -250,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 970 K while its latest quarter income was -68,800 K.