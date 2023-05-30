Recent developments with Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.15 cents.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $209.95, soaring 5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $227.71 and dropped to $207.01 before settling in for the closing price of $206.86. Within the past 52 weeks, SMCI’s price has moved between $37.01 and $213.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 154.40%. With a float of $45.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.28 million.

In an organization with 4607 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.40, operating margin of +6.49, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Super Micro Computer Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 401,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $133.88, taking the stock ownership to the 33,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s SVP, OPERATIONS sold 553 for $135.19, making the entire transaction worth $74,757. This insider now owns 7,239 shares in total.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.71) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 22.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 32.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.33.

During the past 100 days, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s (SMCI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.27. However, in the short run, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $228.92. Second resistance stands at $238.67. The third major resistance level sits at $249.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $208.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.27. The third support level lies at $187.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.86 billion based on 52,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,196 M and income totals 285,160 K. The company made 1,283 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 85,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.