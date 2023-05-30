Recent developments with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.68 cents.

On May 26, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) opened at $478.06, higher 0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $488.39 and dropped to $478.00 before settling in for the closing price of $477.70. Price fluctuations for UNH have ranged from $449.70 to $558.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 10.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 400000 workers is very important to gauge.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,002,949. In this transaction CEO, UHG of this company sold 6,160 shares at a rate of $487.49, taking the stock ownership to the 86,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 761 for $494.80, making the entire transaction worth $376,543. This insider now owns 9,293 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.13) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.04% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.86, a number that is poised to hit 6.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

The latest stats from [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.57 million was inferior to 3.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.34.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 32.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $489.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $507.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $487.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $493.03. The third major resistance level sits at $497.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $476.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $472.25. The third support level lies at $466.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are currently 931,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 444.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 324,162 M according to its annual income of 20,120 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 91,931 M and its income totaled 5,611 M.