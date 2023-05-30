Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 55,554 M

On May 26, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $61.15, higher 2.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.43 and dropped to $60.8499 before settling in for the closing price of $59.39. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $80.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 54000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.51 million. That was better than the volume of 3.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.06. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.42. Second resistance stands at $61.71. The third major resistance level sits at $62.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.26.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,250,948K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,554 M according to its annual income of 12,420 M.