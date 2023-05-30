RIVN (Rivian Automotive Inc.) climbed 3.91 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.65, soaring 3.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.46 and dropped to $14.65 before settling in for the closing price of $14.57. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $11.68 and $40.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

The firm has a total of 14122 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN], we can find that recorded value of 20.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 28.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.89. The third major resistance level sits at $16.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.90.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.69 billion based on 920,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,658 M and income totals -6,752 M. The company made 661,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,349 M in sales during its previous quarter.