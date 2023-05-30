Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.92% last month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $275.14, soaring 4.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $286.86 and dropped to $274.6677 before settling in for the closing price of $273.43. Within the past 52 weeks, ROK’s price has moved between $190.08 and $309.36.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.20%. With a float of $114.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $280.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s VP and Chief IP Counsel sold 556 for $279.09, making the entire transaction worth $155,175. This insider now owns 4,281 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.6) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit 3.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.54.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 57.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $278.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $264.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $290.50 in the near term. At $294.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $302.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $278.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $270.39. The third support level lies at $266.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.41 billion based on 114,875K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,760 M and income totals 932,200 K. The company made 2,275 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 300,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.