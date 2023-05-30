SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) posted a 22.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.86, plunging -12.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.86 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Within the past 52 weeks, LEDS’s price has moved between $1.49 and $4.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -5.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.00%. With a float of $3.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 126 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.81, operating margin of -48.16, and the pretax margin is -38.66.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SemiLEDs Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -38.92 while generating a return on equity of -68.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Trading Performance Indicators

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

Looking closely at SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, SemiLEDs Corporation’s (LEDS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.28. However, in the short run, SemiLEDs Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.90.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.31 million based on 4,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,050 K and income totals -2,740 K. The company made 1,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -540 K in sales during its previous quarter.