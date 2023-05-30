Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.30, soaring 22.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Within the past 52 weeks, SIFY’s price has moved between $1.05 and $2.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.00%. With a float of $182.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3641 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.49, operating margin of +10.14, and the pretax margin is +6.84.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sify Technologies Limited is 27.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04 and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 97912.0, its volume of 0.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sify Technologies Limited’s (SIFY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5734. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7033 in the near term. At $1.8267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0233.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 235.70 million based on 182,742K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 416,180 K and income totals 8,400 K. The company made 107,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410 K in sales during its previous quarter.