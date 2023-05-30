Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,480 K

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.1148, down -17.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1148 and dropped to $0.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.10-$1.62.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.00%. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.25 million. That was better than the volume of 4.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2412. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1119. Second resistance stands at $0.1307. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0771, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0611. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0423.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.00 million has total of 62,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,480 K in contrast with the sum of -15,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,110 K and last quarter income was -5,570 K.