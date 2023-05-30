Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) last year’s performance of 38.60% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 26, 2023, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) opened at $46.84, higher 3.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.8834 and dropped to $46.48 before settling in for the closing price of $46.15. Price fluctuations for SMAR have ranged from $25.09 to $48.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 47.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.70% at the time writing. With a float of $127.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.45, operating margin of -29.71, and the pretax margin is -27.75.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Smartsheet Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 46,570. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,051 shares at a rate of $44.31, taking the stock ownership to the 6,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 7,961 for $47.72, making the entire transaction worth $379,899. This insider now owns 10,522 shares in total.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -28.12 while generating a return on equity of -43.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 625.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Looking closely at Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.06. However, in the short run, Smartsheet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.00. Second resistance stands at $50.14. The third major resistance level sits at $51.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.20.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 766,920 K according to its annual income of -215,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 212,340 K and its income totaled -42,730 K.