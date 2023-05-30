Sono Group N.V. (SEV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.17, up 3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.185 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has traded in a range of $0.16-$3.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 231 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 148.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

The latest stats from [Sono Group N.V., SEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was inferior to 1.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2617. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1717, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1567.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.80 million has total of 90,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -75,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 138 K and last quarter income was -43,517 K.