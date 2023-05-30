Sonos Inc. (SONO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 26, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) trading session started at the price of $14.38, that was 0.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.60 and dropped to $14.2973 before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. A 52-week range for SONO has been $13.65 – $24.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.95 million.

In an organization with 1844 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonos Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 93,356. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 6,060 shares at a rate of $15.41, taking the stock ownership to the 29,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 905 for $21.40, making the entire transaction worth $19,367. This insider now owns 22,963 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonos Inc. (SONO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.52. However, in the short run, Sonos Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.63. Second resistance stands at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.03.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are 128,322K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,752 M while income totals 67,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 304,170 K while its last quarter net income were -30,650 K.