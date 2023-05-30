SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) plunged -4.03 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock priced at $2.90, down -4.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.275 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. SOUN’s price has ranged from $0.93 to $8.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.90%. With a float of $155.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.08 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 10,575. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,368 shares at a rate of $3.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,034,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $2.52, making the entire transaction worth $504,600. This insider now owns 595,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoundHound AI Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.82 million. That was better than the volume of 12.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.49. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.15. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.26.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 646.50 million, the company has a total of 216,951K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,130 K while annual income is -115,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,710 K while its latest quarter income was -26,370 K.