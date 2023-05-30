Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) kicked off at the price of $29.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.25, soaring 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.86 and dropped to $29.25 before settling in for the closing price of $29.24. Within the past 52 weeks, LUV’s price has moved between $28.40 and $46.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.70%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 69868 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 147,787. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,936 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,250 for $38.87, making the entire transaction worth $87,458. This insider now owns 21,046 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.74% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.89 million, its volume of 5.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.92 in the near term. At $30.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.70.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.40 billion based on 595,073K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,814 M and income totals 539,000 K. The company made 5,706 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -159,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.