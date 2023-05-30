T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 79,571 M

On May 26, 2023, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) opened at $135.24, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.48 and dropped to $134.10 before settling in for the closing price of $135.76. Price fluctuations for TMUS have ranged from $121.76 to $154.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 14.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $589.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.61, operating margin of +16.70, and the pretax margin is +3.95.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 493,255. In this transaction President, MIX of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $140.93, taking the stock ownership to the 125,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for $143.69, making the entire transaction worth $2,873,800. This insider now owns 781,339 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.48) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.25 while generating a return on equity of 3.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 65.36% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

The latest stats from [T-Mobile US Inc., TMUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.43 million was superior to 5.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.62. The third major resistance level sits at $138.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.63.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,199,892K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 162.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,571 M according to its annual income of 2,590 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,632 M and its income totaled 1,940 M.