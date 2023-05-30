The Boeing Company (BA) volume exceeds 3.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 26, 2023, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) opened at $201.60, higher 1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $204.80 and dropped to $201.18 before settling in for the closing price of $200.87. Price fluctuations for BA have ranged from $113.02 to $221.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.20% at the time writing. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $602.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 156000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.20, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 84,196. In this transaction Chief Engineer & EVP, ET&T of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $204.36, taking the stock ownership to the 17,181 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s President & CEO bought 25,000 for $158.88, making the entire transaction worth $3,972,028. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Boeing Company (BA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

The latest stats from [The Boeing Company, BA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.84 million was inferior to 5.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $183.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $205.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $206.82. The third major resistance level sits at $208.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $199.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $197.99.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

There are currently 601,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 120.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 66,608 M according to its annual income of -4,935 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,921 M and its income totaled -414,000 K.