The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is expecting -18.99% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) stock priced at $27.59, up 0.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.055 and dropped to $27.52 before settling in for the closing price of $27.68. CG’s price has ranged from $24.59 to $40.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.20%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 172,250,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $86.12, taking the stock ownership to the 6,482,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,756 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $749,292. This insider now owns 982,654 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.59% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.37 million, its volume of 2.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.63.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.02 billion, the company has a total of 362,115K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,439 M while annual income is 1,225 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 859,000 K while its latest quarter income was 100,700 K.