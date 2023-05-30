The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) volume exceeds 2.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 26, 2023, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) trading session started at the price of $14.20, that was 1.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.41 and dropped to $14.085 before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. A 52-week range for GT has been $9.66 – $15.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -75.60%. With a float of $281.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.42, operating margin of +4.57, and the pretax margin is +1.92.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.97 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.24% during the next five years compared to -22.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Looking closely at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.62. However, in the short run, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.48. Second resistance stands at $14.61. The third major resistance level sits at $14.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.84.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are 283,428K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.00 billion. As of now, sales total 20,805 M while income totals 202,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,941 M while its last quarter net income were -101,000 K.