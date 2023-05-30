Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.76 million

On May 26, 2023, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.11, higher 8.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $0.82 to $10.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The firm has a total of 466 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0754, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3790. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0133.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 171.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.