TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $13.61, up 3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.095 and dropped to $13.60 before settling in for the closing price of $13.60. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has traded in a range of $11.13-$17.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.00%. With a float of $95.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.38 million.

The firm has a total of 17800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +6.98, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of TTM Technologies Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 116,216. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 8,600 shares at a rate of $13.51, taking the stock ownership to the 92,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $16.36, making the entire transaction worth $163,594. This insider now owns 84,736 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.79 while generating a return on equity of 6.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TTM Technologies Inc., TTMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.40. The third major resistance level sits at $14.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.21.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 102,586K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,495 M in contrast with the sum of 94,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 544,440 K and last quarter income was -5,810 K.