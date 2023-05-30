Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 153,500 K

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $23.53, up 5.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.735 and dropped to $23.24 before settling in for the closing price of $23.30. Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has traded in a range of $16.11-$23.92.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 424.20%. With a float of $50.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.56 million.

In an organization with 1221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.18, operating margin of +9.38, and the pretax margin is +7.89.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Veeco Instruments Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 110.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 46,750. In this transaction SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $21.25, taking the stock ownership to the 62,504 shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +25.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 424.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.98. However, in the short run, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.14. Second resistance stands at $25.68. The third major resistance level sits at $26.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.15.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.20 billion has total of 51,693K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 646,140 K in contrast with the sum of 166,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 153,500 K and last quarter income was 8,740 K.